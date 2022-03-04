Troup tripped up by Edgewood in Tyler Tournament

TYLER — Troup fell behind from the start and was unable to catch up to Edgewood on Friday afternoon in the Tyler High Tournament.
Edgewood (3-0-1), who scored three of its runs in the bottom of the first frame, went on to win, 4-1.
The Tigers (4-3) had five hits to the Bulldogs' four.
Bradley Adams and Carson Davenport laced doubles for the Maroon and White.
Adding base knocks were Kash Hardy, Ty Lovelady, Colby Turner and Trevor Padia.
Payton Elliott drove in the Tigers' run.
Adams pitch four innings and gave up four earned runs on four hits. He walked four and struck out three.
Hardy pitched the final inning in hitless fashion.
