TROUP - Troup and West Rusk battled tooth and nail for 32:00 on Friday evening at Tiger Gymnasium where the home team edged the Raiders, 48-47.
Troup (14-9, 3-1) led 30-29 going into the third frame, but West Rusk came back to tie things up, 36-36, after three quarters of action as only a hair separated the two District 16-3A rivals.
Trae Davis (16) and Jarett Castillo (10) finished in double figures for the Tigers.
Colby Turner flicked in eight, followed by Carson Davenport with six, Bryce Wallum who also had a half-dozen points and Ty Lovelady, who chipped in two.
Castillo and Davenport drained a pair of threes apiece for the Tigers.
The Raiders' Jackson Farquhar led all players with 17 points.
At 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday Troup will host Arp.
SUB-VARSITY: (JV) West Rusk 35, Troup 32; (9th) Troup 49, Tyler HEAT 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.