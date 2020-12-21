Troup uses a big third period to notch 56-43 win over UG

Easton Haugeberg of Troup shoots from down low on Friday when the Tigers outlasted Union Grove, 56-43. Haugeberg scored 11 points in the game. Troup is now 9-3.

 Photo courtesy of Alan Luce

Troup outscored Union Grove 19-9 in the third stanza to earn a 56-43 win over the pesky Lions on Friday at Tiger Gymnasium.

The Lions (8-4) dropped in eight triples, compared to the Tigers' three, which kept the game close for the visitors.

Troup (9-3) had three men finisih in double figures, with Bracey Cover leading the w3ay with 15 points.

Clayton Vickers had 12 points and Easton Haugeberg poured in 11.

Matthew Castillo added seven points while Trae Davis finisihed with six.

Kole Burns topped out with 15 points for the Lions. He had three baskets from long range.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you