Troup uses a big third period to notch 56-43 win over UG

Troup outscored Union Grove 19-9 in the third stanza to earn a 56-43 win over the pesky Lions on Friday at Tiger Gymnasium.
The Lions (8-4) dropped in eight triples, compared to the Tigers' three, which kept the game close for the visitors.
Troup (9-3) had three men finisih in double figures, with Bracey Cover leading the w3ay with 15 points.
Clayton Vickers had 12 points and Easton Haugeberg poured in 11.
Matthew Castillo added seven points while Trae Davis finisihed with six.
Kole Burns topped out with 15 points for the Lions. He had three baskets from long range.
