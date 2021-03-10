Troup varsity track teams return from Union Grove with 4 gold medals

Two members of the Troup Lady Tiger track and field team take time for a photo at the Union Grove Relays last week. From left, Yanely Jaimes finished in sixth place in the 300 hurdles and Alexa Splawn came in fifth place in the 800 meter run.

UNION GROVE — Troup track and field teams earned four gold medals at the Union Grove Relays last week, highlighting a strong effort from the Lady Tigers and Tigers.

Marigold Hunter won first place in the 3,200 meter run and in the 1,600 meter run.

In field events, Troup's Reagan Shofner proved to be superior in shot put, where she landed a winning throw of 30'-.50”.

In the Varsity Boys division, the Tigers' Dalton Smith finished in first place in pole vault. Smith cleared 14', which established a personal best.

 

Troup Varsity Girls

Marigold Hunter -first, 3200 & 1600

Danielle Puckett - fifth, 3200 & sixth, 1600

Bailey Hartley - second, PV (10’6)

Reagan Shofner - first, Shot (30’ 1/2")

Alexa Splawn - fifth, 800

Gracie Cearley - fifth, 100 (14.67) & 200

Yanely Jaimes - sixth, 300H

 

Troup Varsity Boys

4x100: Mahoney, Pierce, Calley, Boyd - third

4x200: Mahoney, Boyd, Zavala, Pierce - second (1:41)

4x400: Zavala, Pierce, Gardner, Boyd - third

Dalton Smith - first, PV (14’ — PR)

Wade Gardner - sixth, 800

Korbin Dempsey - sixth, 400

 

Troup JV Boys

4x100: Taylor, Davis, Boyd, Austin - 4th

Kiyondrez Thomas - 3rd, 400 & 4th, 100

Connor Boyd - 6th, 300H

4x200: Hewitt, Taylor, Keyes, Davis - third

4x400: Hewitt, Boyd, Keyes, Davis - sixth

Trae Davis - third, long jump (18’4")

Wyatt Hurst - third, PV

Quintin Taylor - sixth, high jump

 

