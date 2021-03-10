Troup varsity track teams return from Union Grove with 4 gold medals

UNION GROVE — Troup track and field teams earned four gold medals at the Union Grove Relays last week, highlighting a strong effort from the Lady Tigers and Tigers.
Marigold Hunter won first place in the 3,200 meter run and in the 1,600 meter run.
In field events, Troup's Reagan Shofner proved to be superior in shot put, where she landed a winning throw of 30'-.50”.
In the Varsity Boys division, the Tigers' Dalton Smith finished in first place in pole vault. Smith cleared 14', which established a personal best.
Troup Varsity Girls
Marigold Hunter -first, 3200 & 1600
Danielle Puckett - fifth, 3200 & sixth, 1600
Bailey Hartley - second, PV (10’6)
Reagan Shofner - first, Shot (30’ 1/2")
Alexa Splawn - fifth, 800
Gracie Cearley - fifth, 100 (14.67) & 200
Yanely Jaimes - sixth, 300H
Troup Varsity Boys
4x100: Mahoney, Pierce, Calley, Boyd - third
4x200: Mahoney, Boyd, Zavala, Pierce - second (1:41)
4x400: Zavala, Pierce, Gardner, Boyd - third
Dalton Smith - first, PV (14’ — PR)
Wade Gardner - sixth, 800
Korbin Dempsey - sixth, 400
Troup JV Boys
4x100: Taylor, Davis, Boyd, Austin - 4th
Kiyondrez Thomas - 3rd, 400 & 4th, 100
Connor Boyd - 6th, 300H
4x200: Hewitt, Taylor, Keyes, Davis - third
4x400: Hewitt, Boyd, Keyes, Davis - sixth
Trae Davis - third, long jump (18’4")
Wyatt Hurst - third, PV
Quintin Taylor - sixth, high jump
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.