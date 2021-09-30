Troup Volleyball: Blanton leads Troup with 229 kills; Wells has 308 assists

TROUP — Twenty-eight matches into the Troup Lady Tiger volleyball season finds a core group of juniors and sophomores standing out as statistical leaders for the Maroon and White.
Sophomore Bailey Blanton sits atop the kills chart, having driven down 229 spikes.
Chloie Haugeberg (Soph.) and Jessie Minnix (Sr.) have 126 and 103 kills, respectively.
Junior Jaycee Eastman has accounted for 58 kills thus far.
In the service aces category, Haugeberg and Blanton are the top producers, with 45 and 39 apiece.
Juniors Sarah Neel (24) and Karsyn Williamson (23) are also included with the team leaders.
Tara Wells' 308 assists is a team high, with Blanton (172) ranking second.
Wells is a junior.
Sophomore Ashjia Franklin has registered 32 assists and Haugeberg has 17.
Williamson (271) and Wells (106) lead the Arden Johnson-coached Lady Tigers in digs.
Haugeberg has added 100 digs into the mix, followed by Blanton with 85.
Blanton has racked up a dozen blocks so far, with Eastman accounting for five and Minnix two.
Troup (14-14, 2-1) is scheduled to visit Elysian Fields on Saturday and West Rusk on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers will be back home at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12 when they open the second half of conference play by opposing Tatum.
