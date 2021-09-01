Troup volleyball: Blanton slams down 15 kills in 3-1 loss to Quitman

TROUP — Despite getting 15 kills from Bailey Blanton, Troup fell to visiting Quitman on Tuesday evening at Tiger Gymnasium.
The final score was 3-1 (16-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-20) in favor of the Lady Bulldogs (11-9).
Jessie Minnix totaled six kills and two service aces for the Lady Tigers (7-9) and Chloie Haugeberg tossed in five spikes, an ace and five digs.
Leading Troup in assists was Tara Wells with 19.
Karsyn Williamson amassed 14 digs for the Lady Tigers, who are scheduled to play in the Whitehouse Tournament (Thur.-Sat.).
