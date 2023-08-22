The Troup High School Volleyball team was rewarded for a job well done by debuting at No. 17 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 3A Volleyball Poll.
Head coach Arden Johnson’s Lady Tigers went 4-0 over the weekend to win the championship of the Brownsboro Tournament.
Troup (11-4) notched 2-0 wins over Kerens (25-11, 25-19), Mildred (25-12, 25-10) and Brownsboro (25-22, 25-18) while earning a 2-1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-13) decision over Tyler Heat.
In the victory over Kerens, Emory Cover had four kills, Chloie Haugeberg added three kills and an ace while Qhenja Jordan supplied a pair of kills, one assist, two aces and three digs.
Bailey Blanton amassed 10 kills, one ace and seven digs to propel Troup to victory over Mildred.
Haugeberg had seven kills, three aces and a pair of digs, Jordan collected two kills and nine assists, and an ace while Cover tossed in two kills and four digs. Shiloh Sluder, and Zaquirah Jordan came away with two kills each.
Statistical leaders in the Brownsboro match were: Blanton (9 kills, 6 digs), Haugeberg (3 kills, 1 ace) and Qhenja Jordan (2 kills, 1 assist, 2 aces, 3 digs).
Blanton’s nine kills and six digs helped Troup to the win over TylerHheat. Qhenja Jordan had a strong effort in adding five kills , 11 assists, two aces and seven digs while Chayne Graves pitched in two kills, 10 assists and five digs.
The Lady Tigers will put their five-match winning streak on the line at 6:30 p.m. this evening by hosting Rusk.
