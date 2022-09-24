Troup Volleyball defeats Arp to earn 20th win

TROUP – Troup moved to 20-11 for the season, and 3-1 in district, by hammering Arp 3-1 (26-24, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16) in Troup on Friday afternoon.
After with the match tied at a game apiece, Troup won two-straight sets (25-21, 25-16) to send Arp back home with a district loss.
Bailey Balnton came up with 17 kills, three aces, nine digs and three blocks to spark Troup.
Adding nine kills and four aces was Chloie Haugeberg.
Tara Wells tallied 26 assists to go along with four digs and Emory Cover supplied four spikes and five digs.
Other key contributors for Troup included Emory Cover (4 kills, 5 digs), Qhenja Jordan (8 assists, 2 kills), Karsyn Williamson (18 digs) and Ashja Franklin (3 kills).
The loss gave Arp a 2-2 record in conference play.
Troup will battle West Rusk at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Tiger Gymnasium.
