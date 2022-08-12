Troup Volleyball goes 3-0 in Fri. play in Tyler tourney; defeats JHS and Rusk

TYLER — Troup racked up straight-set wins over Jacksonville, Rusk and New Diana to go 3-0 on Friday in the Tyler Tournament.
The Lady Tigers will attempt to win the Silver Bracket championship on Saturday at Tyler High School.
On Thursday, the opening day of the tournament, the Lady Tigers opened with a 2-0 (25-10, 25-17) victory over Gladewater's Lady Bears, but fell to Van 2-0 (14-25, 14-25) and to Texarkana Texas High 2-1 (21-25, 25-23, 22-25).
Troup will bring a 5-2 record into Saturday play.
Thursday
Troup 2, Gladewater 0 (25-10, 25-17)
Kills-Chloie Haugeberg (5), Jaycee Eastman (4)
Assists-Tara Wells (8), Qhenja Jordan (4)
Aces-Jordan (4)
Digs-Karsyn Williamson (5), Wells (3)
Van 2, Troup 0 (14-25, 14-25)
Kills-Bailey Blanton (5)
Assists-Jordan (5), Wells (3)
Aces-Haugeberg (3)
Digs-Blanton (7), Jordan (6)
Texas High 2, Troup 1 (21-25, 25-23, 22-25)
Kills-Blanton (8)
Assists-Wells (10), Jordan 7)
Aces-Haugeberg (2)
Digs-Williamson (16), Wells (10)
Friday
Troup 2, Rusk 0 (25-23, 25-22)
Kills-Blanton (9), Haugeberg (4), Jordan (4)
Assists-Wells (10), Jordan (9)
Aces-Williamson (2)
Digs-Williamson (7), Wells (3)
Troup 2, Jacksonville 0 (25-8, 25-15)
Kills-Blanton (6), Jordan (5)
Assists-Jordan (6), Wells (5)
Aces-Williamson (3)
Digs-Williamson (4)
Troup 2, New Diana 0 (25-23, 25-9)
Kills-Blanton (7), Emory Cover (4)
Assists-Wells (10), Jordan (9)
Aces-Jordan (4), Wells (3)
Digs-Jordan (8), Williamson (5)
