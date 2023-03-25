TROUP - Karsyn Williamson of Troup High School signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her academic career and her volleyball playing days at Oklahoma Wesleyan University on Friday during a special signing ceremony.
Williamson was named as the District 16-3A Libero of the year following the 2022 campaign. In addition she was named to the Texas High School Coaches Association All-State team.
She holds the school record for the most service receptions in school history (1,928).
Last year Williamson came up with 395 digs and averaged 9.6 digs per match.
Williamson tallied 926 set service receptions for the Lady Tigers in 2022.
She will be joining an Oklahoma Wesleyan (NAIA) squad that won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference championship by going 34-3 last season.
Oklahoma Wesleyan is located in Bartlesville, Okla.
Williamson was coached by Arden Johnson at Troup.
