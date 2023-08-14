Troup volleyball surviving a brutal early schedule

TYLER – Playing nine schools from higher classifications in a three-day span, the Troup Lady Tiger volleyballers posted a 5-4 record in the Tyler Varsity Tournament late last week.
The Lady Tigers (6-4) closed out bracket play in the annual tourney Saturday by defeating Brownsboro and Bullard by 2-0 margins. The Lady Tigers also lost to Class 5A-power Texarkana Texas High, 2-0.
On Thursday, Troup opened up by stopping Pittsburg, 2-0. After a 2-0 loss at the hands of Lindale, Troup beat Bullard, 2-0.
In Friday’s action, the Lady Tigers fell to North Lamar, 2-0, and to Tyler Legacy, 2-1, and knocked off Pine Tree, 2-0.
The Lady Tigers will continue down a path filled with tough foes. At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Troup will host All Saints Episcopal. The Lady Trojans will enter the match on a hot streak after winning first place in the Overton Tournament over the weekend.
