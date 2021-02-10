Troup wallops Waskom on Senior Night

TROUP — Memories were made at Tiger Gymnasium in Troup on Tuesday night where the Tigers, upended Waskom, 58-43.
Senior Night was also celebrated, honoring Easton Haugeberg, Clayton Vickers, Matthew Castillo, Bracey Cover and Blake Wood for their long list of achievements as Tigers.
The Tigers connected 11 times from beyond the arc, with the Wildcats were only able to can four 3-pointers.
Trae Davis drained five triples to lead Troup in scoring with 15 points.
Cover scored 14 points, which included three treys, and Castillo had nine.
Vickers and Wood chipped in eight apiece.
Troup (15-11, 6-7) wasted little time in taking it to Waskom (5-10, 4-9), with the Tigers owning a 58-43 lead at the break.
The Tigers will close out the regular season at 6:15 p.m. Friday by visiting Harleton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.