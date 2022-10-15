Troup whips up on Arp, 40-14

TROUP - Troup's Tigers roared out to a 19-point lead at halftime and never looked back in trouncing Arp 40-14 in Troup on Friday.
Troup had success in mixing up its ground and passing attack against Arp (2-6, 1-3).
Trae Davis had four catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns, carried three times for 28 yards and came up with an interception to go along with three tackles while playing on defense.
Kevin Pierce continued to run the ball with authority for Troup (5-2, 3-1). He gained 123 yards on 14 carries and ran for three scores.
Quarterback Grayson Hearon went 7-16-0 for 140 yards in the passing department.
Troup head football coach Sam Wells noted the play of his offensive line as being one of the reasons for his club's offensive success. That group is made up of Joe Salgado, Payton Elliott, Skyler Sides, Jack Johnson, Carson Jester, Colby Turner and Chris Calley.
Tucker Howell led Troup defensively by making 13 tackles to go along with four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Ty Lovelady pitched in 11 stops and accounted for an interception while Calley recovered a fumble and returned it 48 yards for a touchdown.
Up next for Troup is a trip to New London on Friday to take on West Rusk (5-2, 3-0). Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
