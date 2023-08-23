Troup wins a 5-set thriller over Rusk: Blanton slams 20 kills for Lady Tigers

TROUP – Volleyball teams from Troup and Rusk treated fans at Tiger Gymnasium Tuesday night to a barn burner.
The Lady Tigers edged the Lady Eagles, 15-12, in the decisive set to earn a hard-fought 3-2 victory over the visitors.
For a while it looked as though the evening would be a short one after the Lady Tigers (12-4) posted a 25-15 in the opening set and a 27-25 win in the second set.
Rusk (7-9) battled back, however, and claimed wins in the following-two sets (25-21, 25-18) to force the fifth set to settle things.
Bailey Blanton pounded down 20 kills to go along with 26 digs, four blocks and an ace for Troup, while Emory Cover finished with 11 kills, an ace and 28 digs.
Chloie Haugeberg collected four kills,10 digs, three aces and an ace.
Qhenja Jordan (3 kills, 9 digs, 5 aces) and Zaquirah Jordan (4 kills) also played well for the Lady Tigers, who are ranked No. 17 in Class 3A.
Other defensive standouts for Troup were Payton Wells and Chayna Graves with 18 digs each.
Troup will travel to Lindale for a 4:30 p.m. (varsity start time) match Friday.
The Lady Eagles will start play in the Athens Tournament at 8 a.m. Thursday by facing Scurry-Rosser.
