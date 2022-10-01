Troup wraps up first round of district play by beating Waskom 3-1

WASKOM - Troup's Lady Tigers completed the first half of conference play by derailing Waskom 3-1 (22-25, 25-12, 26-24, 25-16) on Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Gymnasium.
Troup (22-11, 5-1) has an open date on Tuesday and will host league-leading Tatum at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Bailey Blanton and Chloie Haugeberg gave Troup a strong duel-threat attack. Blanton tallied 20 kills to go along with two assists, an ace, eight digs and two blocks. Haugeberg recorded 13 kills, one assist, four aces, five digs and a block.
Qhenja Jordan also played well. She added nine kills an ace and five digs.
Emory Cover accounted for five spikes, a dig and a block.
Tara Wells led Troup in assists with 42. She also had a kill, two digs and five aces.
