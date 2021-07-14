Troup's Bad Boys win twice on opening day of state tournament

CHANDLER — The Troup Bad Boys wasted no time in letting everyone know that they came to play on Monday, when the team posted victories over the Troy Mayhem and the Van Legends.
The wins came in opening day play of the Texas Teenage Baseball Association 10U Tight Bases State Tournament, which is being hosted by Chandler.
Out of the 12-team field that is contesting the state championship, only four teams remain undefeated after the first day of action.
Next up for Troup is an 8 p.m. game on Tuesday night against the Buffalo Bison, who are also undefeated.
