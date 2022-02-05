Troup's Bradley Adams to play baseball at Dallas Christian College

TROUP — Troup baseball standout Bradley Adams will be continuing his endeavors on the diamond at the collegiate level.
Adams signed a national letter of intent with Dallas Christian College last week. He will join the Crusader baseball team following graduation later this year.
Dallas Christian, which is affiliated with the Christian Church and is located in Farmers Branch, competes in the National Christian College Athletic Association.
Adams' dad, David Adams, and grandmother, Dian Adams, are from Jacksonville.
