Troup's Colby Turner gives verbal commitment to Sam Houston State

Colby Turner, a senior at Troup High School, has verbally (non-binding) committed to Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Turner is a 6-foor4, 230-pound tight end.

TROUP - Colby Turner of Troup High School has verbally (non-binding) committed to attending and playing football at Sam Houston State University, one of the newest members of Conference USA.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end earned All-9-3A-II first team status following his junior campaign.

Turner is coached by Sam Wells at Troup.

Other members of Conference USA include Florida International, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Texas El Paso and Western Kentucky.

