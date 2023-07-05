Troup's Colby Turner gives verbal commitment to Sam Houston State

TROUP - Colby Turner of Troup High School has verbally (non-binding) committed to attending and playing football at Sam Houston State University, one of the newest members of Conference USA.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound tight end earned All-9-3A-II first team status following his junior campaign.
Turner is coached by Sam Wells at Troup.
Other members of Conference USA include Florida International, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Louisiana Tech, Middle Tennessee, New Mexico State, Texas El Paso and Western Kentucky.
