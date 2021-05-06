Troup's Dalton Smith earns bronze medal in pole vault at state

Troup pole vaulters Dalton Smith and Bailey Hartley finisihed in third and eighth place, respectively, on Thursday at the UIL CLass 3A Track and Field Championships. The state meet is being held at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas Austin.

 Courtesy photo

AUSTIN — Dalton Smith of Troup High School will be bringing a nice keepsake back with him from Austin.

On Thursday, Smith came in third place in Pole Vault at the UIL Class 3A State Championships, which are taking place through Saturday at Mike A. Myers Stadium on the campus of University of Texas Austin.

Smith, who cleared 15' in Austin,  is the reigning district and regional champion.

In the Class 3A Girl's Division, Troup's Bailey Hartley represented her school and community well by coming in eighth place in Pole Vault. Hartley cleared 10 feet.

Hartley finisihed in third place at the regional meet earlier this season.

