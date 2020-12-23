Troup's final prep for district results in loss to Chapel Hill

Troup's Tigers fell to Chapel Hill, 57-47, on Monday in Troup in what was the Tigers' final outing before opening conference play early next week.
The Tigers (9-4) will lift the lid on league games beginning at 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 29 by trekking to Tatum to take on the Eagles.
The Bulldogs lit the nets from afar Monday and nailed seven shots from beyond the arc, compared to Troup's two.
Chapel Hill (7-3) led 22-17 at the break and 42-34 going into the fourth frame.
Bracey Cover and Clayton Vickers pitched in 13 points apiece to lead the Tigers in scoring.
Matthew Castillo knocked in nine, Blake Wood scored eight and Easton Haugeberg had four.
The Bulldogs' Ashtin Watkins led all players with 22 points.
