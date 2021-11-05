Troup's Hunter finishes 31st at state XC championships

ROUND ROCK — Senior Marigold Hunter of Troup High School ended her high school cross country endeavors by coming in 31st place at the UIL Class 3A State Cross Country Championships, which were held at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock late Friday morning.
Hunter was timed in 12:36.5.
Hannah Spears, a senior from Holliday High School, won the race, posting a time of 11:34.9.
A total of 151 young ladies competed in the run .
