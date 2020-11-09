Troup's Hunter finishes in top 20 at regional cross country meet
DALLAS — Marigold Hunter, a Troup High School junior, finished in 20th place at the University Interscholastic League Class 3A, Region II Championships on Monday.

Hunter was timed in 13:22 for the two-mile run.

Also representing Troup was Danielle Puckett, a sophomore. Puckett came in 47th place, freezing the timer at 14:04.

A total of 136 young ladies competed in the race.

Tehya Lang of Callisburg won first place in the individual standings, completing the course in 12:21.

The top-two teams were Whitesboro (39) and Pilot Point (51).

The race was held at the Jessie Owens Complex in Dallas.

