Troup's Hunter finishes in top 20 at regional cross country meet

DALLAS — Marigold Hunter, a Troup High School junior, finished in 20th place at the University Interscholastic League Class 3A, Region II Championships on Monday.
Hunter was timed in 13:22 for the two-mile run.
Also representing Troup was Danielle Puckett, a sophomore. Puckett came in 47th place, freezing the timer at 14:04.
A total of 136 young ladies competed in the race.
Tehya Lang of Callisburg won first place in the individual standings, completing the course in 12:21.
The top-two teams were Whitesboro (39) and Pilot Point (51).
The race was held at the Jessie Owens Complex in Dallas.
