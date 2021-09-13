Troup's Kevin Pierce earns Progress Player of the Week laud

TROUP — Junior-running back Kevin Pierce of Troup High School is this week's Progress Player of the Week.
Pierce rushed for 226 yards on 33 carries and averaged 6.8 yards per carry in the Tigers' 34-20 triumph over Bullard on Friday night at Tiger Stadium.
He also scored four touchdowns as Troup improved to 3-0 on the year.
The Tigers will wrap up non-district play by hosting Brownsboro this Friday (7:30 p.m.). Troup will also be celebrating homecoming this week.
