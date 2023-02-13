Troup's Lindsay Davis has a successful debut for McNeese State

LAKE CHARLES, La. - Former Troup High School standout Lindsay Davis saw her first action as a McNeese State Cowgirl on Saturday night in a game against Texas Southern University.
Davis got the start in the pitching circle on Day 2 of the Cowgirl Classic 1, and proceeded to do what she did at Troup for the past four years. She pitched a complete game (5 innings, rule rule) and held Texas Southern scoreless while giving up five hits. Davis, a true freshman, fanned five and walked a pair.
The Cowgirls opened their season by going 4-1 over the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.