Troup's Lindsay Davis has a successful debut for McNeese State

LINDSAY DAVIS

 Photo courtesy McNeese Athletics

LAKE CHARLES, La. - Former Troup High School standout Lindsay Davis saw her first action as a McNeese State Cowgirl on Saturday night in a game against Texas Southern University.

Davis got the start in the pitching circle on Day 2 of the Cowgirl Classic 1, and proceeded to do what she did at Troup for the past four years. She pitched a complete game (5 innings, rule rule) and held Texas Southern scoreless while giving up five hits. Davis, a true freshman, fanned five and walked a pair.

The Cowgirls opened their season by going 4-1 over the weekend.

