Troup's Lindsay Davis records 900th-career K in win over Tatum

TROUP — It was a special night at the ole ball park on Tuesday as Troup's Lindsay Davis netted her 900th-career strike out in guiding her team to a 3-1 triumph over visiting Tatum.
Davis, a McNeese State University signee, limited the Lady Eagles to one-unearned run in going the distance to collect the win. She gave up three hits, fanned 15 and walked one.
Trailing 1-0, Troup (18-6, 8-1) sent three runners across the plate in the third frame to notch the victory.
Karsyn Williamson had a pair of hits, including a double, for the Lady Tigers.
Davis, Emory Cover and Taylor Gillispie added a single apiece for Troup.
With the victory, Troup completed a sweep over the third-place Lady Eagles.
The Lady Tigers will travel to Jefferson on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.
