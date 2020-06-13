Troup's Lovelady and Dalton finish in 7th place at THSBA regional fishing tourney

The team of Dalton Smith and Jace Lovelady from Troup High School came in seventh place on June 7 at the Texas High School Bass Association regional tournament to earn a berth in the organization's state tournament in late July. The East-Northeast Regional Tournament took place on Lake Tawokoni.

 Courtesy photo

The team of Jace Lovelady and Dalton Smith, representing Troup High School, finished in seventh place at the Texas High School Bass Association regional tournament, which took place on June 7 on Lake Tawakoni.

Loveland and Smith caught a three-fish stringer, which was the limit, that weighed 11.11 pounds.

Also from Troup, Jordan LeBeff and Joseph Daily caught a two-fish stringer that tipped the scales at 8.48 pounds.

Lovelady and Smith, as well as the pairing of LeBeff and Daily, both qualified for the state tournament. That event will take place on July 25-26 at Lake Belton.

Also taking part in regionals from Troup was the team of Layne Boyer and Brayden Vess.

A total of 130 teams of prep anglers from the East and Northeast divisions took part in the regional tournament.

Lovelady and Smith tallied 1,957 points to in second place in the battle for Angler of the Year. The title went to Talon Burkett and Hut Reeves from Van High School, who won by 25 points.

The Troup duo finished five points in front of the third place finishers, Brock Davis and Bryce Nelson from Bullard High School.

Tags

Recommended for you