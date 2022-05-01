Troup's Marigold Hunter earns a trip to state championship meet in the 3,200

Marigold Hunter's final time to wear the Maroon and White uniform of Troup High School will come later this month when the senior competes in the UIL, Class 2A Track and Field Championships, which will take place at the University of Texas Austin.
Hunter finished in second place late last week at the UIL, Region II Track and Field Championships, which took place in Whitehouse.
Hunter was timed in 11:43.
The gold medal in the event went to Tania Ramirez of Boyd High School, who crossed the finish line in 11:33.
