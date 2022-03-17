Troup's Payton Wells wins a state powerlifting championship

CORPUS CHRISTI — Troup High School-freshman Payton Wells won a Texas High School Womens Powerlifting Association state championship on Thursday morning at the American Bank Center Exhibit Hall in Corpus Christi.
Wells lifted a total of 630 pounds (240 squat, 115 bench press, 275 dead lift) to win the gold medal in the 97-pound weight class in the Small Class 3A segment.
“I was pretty nervous at first.” Wells said of competing against the best in the state as a 9th-grader. “It was exciting to be able to win (a state championship) as a freshman.”
Jaycee Eastman and Tara Wells, Payton's older sister, also represented Troup at the state meet.
Eastman came in fourth place in the 114-pound division, with lifts totaling 630-pounds (250-120-260).
Lifting in the 148-pound weight class, Tara Wells place sixth, having lifted a total of 845-pounds (340-170-325).
“We are super proud of all of them,” Sam Wells, who will be taking over as Troup's athletic director and head football coach later this year following John Eastman's retirement, said when referencing the trio of Lady Tiger lifters. “They all did well.”
Payton Wells said she first started to lift as a seventh grader, and had always looked forward to being a part of the Lady Tiger powerlifting team.
The win at state capped off an undefeated campaign for Payton Wells, who also won first place in her weight class at in-season meets at Whitehouse, Troup and Bullard before earning the gold at the regional championship meet, which took place at Rice High School earlier this month.
As for the reaction that she receives from friends and classmates at Troup High, Payton Wells said that she gets a lot of questions about how much she lifts from meet to meet.
As for her secret to success, Payton Wells, said it is really pretty simple.
“I just try to work hard lifting,” she said.
And in her case, hard work has paid off with a state championship.
Payton is the daughter of Sam and Ammie Wells.
