Troup's Pierce II named MVP of NE Texas FCA All-star Football game

LONGVIEW - Recent Troup High School graduate Kevin Pierce II was named as the Most Valuable Player of the Northeast Texas Chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Football game on Saturday night.
The game, which featured high school seniors from throughout the East Texas region, was played at Longview High School's Lobo Stadium.
Pierce's Red team, which ironically enough was coached by Troup head football coach Sam Wells, claimed a 29-7 victory over the Blue team.
Pierce, who has signed with Kilgore College, scored on a 2-yard touchdown run and threw a 66-yard scoring strike to Bryce Chambers (Scurry-Rosser) to lead the Red to victory.
Jacksonville-product Ryan McCown connected with wideout Brailen Trawick of Rusk for a 21-yard touchdown, which capped off the Blue squad's first drive of the game.
Baseball: Vargas collects 2 hits in Red's 10-3 triumph
WHITEHOUSE - At the Whitehouse High School Athletic Complex on Friday evening, Rusk's Peighton Vargas doubled and singled to help the Red team to a 10-3 victory over the Blue in the FCA All-Star Baseball game.
Vargas, a University of Charleston (West Virginia) signee, also drove in a pair of runs.
Brook Hill's Cade Chesley pitched two innings for the Red team and gave up one earned run on three hits while striking out three. He didn't walk a batter.
Softball: Fults jacks 2-run HR to help Blue rally for 8-8 tie versus Red
WHITEHOUSE - Bullard's Hadi Fults blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning to help the Blue team rally to tie the Red 8-8 in the FCA All-Star Softball game.
The contest was played at the Whitehouse High School Athletic Complex on Friday.
The Red led 8-0 before the Blue began its rally late in the game. Fults' round tripped cut the Red lead to 8-7.
Trinity Hawkins from Hawkins High School followed by lifting a solo-shot over the wall, which knotted the score.
Fults and Callie Bailey, also a former Lady Panther, each had two hits in the game.
The Texas A&M Corpus Christi signee, pitched three frames for the Blue and struck out six.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.