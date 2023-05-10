Troup's Taylor Gillispie ranks in top 20 in nation in wins according to Max Preps

TROUP - Troup High School's Taylor Gillispie is tied for 16th place in total wins according to statistics submitted to Max Preps from high school softball coaches throughout the nation.
The sophomore is one of seven young ladies that have accumulated 22 wins this season, according to a Max Preps release.
Taniyah Brown from Montgomery, Alabama-Brewbaker Tech leads the nation in victories with 33.
Gillispie is 22-9 on the year. In 32 appearances in the circle she has tossed 30 complete games and owns an earned run average of 1.79.
She has thrown eight shutouts and has struck out 334 batters in 188 innings pitched.
Gillispie and the rest of the Lady Tigers are scheduled to open a Class 3A, Region II Regional Quarterfinal series at 7 p.m. Thursday by taking on Queen City.
That game will be played at East Texas Baptist University ion Marshall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.