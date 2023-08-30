Troup's Trae Davis garners offer from San Diego State

Troup wideout Trae Davis’ services continue to be in demand by an increasingly greater number of NCAA Division I institutions.
Davis announced via his social media that the latest school to present him with an offer is San Diego State University of the Mountain West Conference.
ESPN.com reports Davis holds D-I offers from Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston, Utah State, Texas-San Antonio and Washington State.
Davis launch his senior campaign Friday by catching three passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 70-14 romp over White Oak. He also had one carry for eight yards.
