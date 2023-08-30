Troup's Trae Davis garners offer from San Diego State

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF EAST TEXAS AND ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR CRITICAL TO EXTREME FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR PORTIONS OF EAST TEXAS AND ALL OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA... The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical to extreme fire weather conditions, which is in effect from 10 AM to 8 PM CDT Thursday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire districts in portions of East Texas and all of Northern & Central Louisiana. * TIMING...Through 8 PM today and 10 AM through 8 PM Thursday. * WINDS...Northeast near 10 mph, with slightly higher gusts. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent. * TEMPERATURES...Up to 98. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to these very persistent hot and dry conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Burn Bans remain in effect or most of East Texas and all of Northern & Central Louisiana. Avoid all outside burning. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. &&