Troup's Trae Davis garners offer from San Diego State

Trae Davis of Troup is pictured racing towards the endzone after making a catch in the Tigers' 70-14 victory over White Oak Friday. Davis, a speedy wideout, recently received an offer from San Diego State University of the Mountain West Conference. He now holds at least seven NCAA Division I offers.

 Progress photo by Alan Luce

Troup wideout Trae Davis’ services continue to be in demand by an increasingly greater number of NCAA Division I institutions.

Davis announced via his social media that the latest school to present him with an offer is San Diego State University of the Mountain West Conference.

ESPN.com reports Davis holds D-I offers from Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston, Utah State, Texas-San Antonio and Washington State.

Davis launch his senior campaign Friday by catching three passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns in the Tigers’ 70-14 romp over White Oak. He also had one carry for eight yards.

