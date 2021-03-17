Troup's Turner hurls 2-hitter in Tigers' 10-0 win vs. Jefferson

TROUP — Colby Turner threw a 2-hit shutout to enable Troup to storm past Jefferson, 10-0 (5 innings, mercy rule) on Tuesday night in Troup.
Turner gave up two hits, walked one and fanned six opposing batters in the complete game performance.
Brayden Vess and Bracey Cover each collected two hits to ignite the Tigers at the dish.
Vess clubbed a triple and a single and drove in three runs while Cover added a pair of base hits and one RBI.
Anthony Salgado, Ty Lovelady and Turner had a base hit and drove in a run apiece.
The Tigers (10-4, 2-0) will travel to Jefferson (3-8-1, 0-2) on Friday.
