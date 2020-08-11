Troup's Whitsell comes in at T6th at East Texas All-Star tourney

BULLARD — Corbin Whitsell of Troup carded a 79 on Monday to end the day tie sixth place in the Boys Division of the East Texas All-Star Golf Tournament.
The tournament, which was designed to honor the seniors who were unable to compete in the spring due to COVID-19, also allowed underclassmen to take part,
Oak Hurst in Bullard was the host facility for the first round of the tourney — the second and final round was scheduled for The Tempest near Gladewater on Tuesday.
Tristan Nelson of Canton led after the opening round after firing a 73 to lead Hallsville's Patrick McGarvey by three strokes.
Gregory Goates of The brook Hill School shot an 87 and was in 11th place going into the final round.
Mariam Tran of Sulphur Springs shot a 74 to lead the Girls Division. She took a 1-stroke lead over Annika Watts of Tyler following the first round.
Tournament sponsors include: Able Electric, Baylor, Scott & White, Oak Hurst Golf Club, Tucker & Associates, Chick-fil-A, Energy Weldfab and Tyler Beverages.
