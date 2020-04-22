Truscott beefs up Jaguar roster by signing 6

Jacksonville College Jaguar Basketball's 2020 recruiting class is growing at a rapid pace.
Head coach Louis Turcott has been harvesting talent from all across Texas.
Having success with transfers last season, Truscott has garnered the services of Dillon Gooding, a 5'-10” shooting guard, who played at Arkansas Tech University (NCAA Division II) last season and Keldrick Hayes, Jr., who will be transferring in from Dodge City (Kansas) Community College. Hayes, a 6'-8” forward, is from Cedar Hill.
At Arkansas Tech Gooding, who is the all-time record holder for 3-point shots at Harker Heights High School in Central Texas, started 27 of the 28 games that he saw duty in and averaged 11 points and 2.6 rebounds a night.
Hayes played in 31 games last season at Dodge City and made four starts for the Conquistadors. He averaged 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds a game. Hayes shot at a lofty 42.8-percent clip from the field.
Other signees include Phillip Washington, a 5'9”, point guard that prepped at Longview High School, Diondre Washington, a 6'-8” forward (hometown unavailable) and Kenan Smith (hometown unavailable).
Also inking on the bottom line for JC is 6'-9” Colbie Holliman out of Red Oak High School and 6'-7” Charles Satterwhite from Houston (Cypress Ranch High School).
Previously JC announced that Savoy Goodwyn from Sabine High School had signed on with the Jags.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.