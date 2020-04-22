Truscott beefs up Jaguar roster by signing 6

Jacksonville College Jaguar Basketball's 2020 recruiting class is growing at a rapid pace.

Head coach Louis Turcott has been harvesting talent from all across Texas.

Having success with transfers last season, Truscott has garnered the services of Dillon Gooding, a 5'-10” shooting guard, who played at Arkansas Tech University (NCAA Division II) last season and Keldrick Hayes, Jr., who will be transferring in from Dodge City (Kansas) Community College. Hayes, a 6'-8” forward, is from Cedar Hill.

At Arkansas Tech Gooding, who is the all-time record holder for 3-point shots at Harker Heights High School in Central Texas, started 27 of the 28 games that he saw duty in and averaged 11 points and 2.6 rebounds a night.

Hayes played in 31 games last season at Dodge City and made four starts for the Conquistadors. He averaged 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds a game. Hayes shot at a lofty 42.8-percent clip from the field.

Other signees include Phillip Washington, a 5'9”, point guard that prepped at Longview High School, Diondre Washington, a 6'-8” forward (hometown unavailable) and Kenan Smith (hometown unavailable).

Also inking on the bottom line for JC is 6'-9” Colbie Holliman out of Red Oak High School and 6'-7” Charles Satterwhite from Houston (Cypress Ranch High School).

Previously JC announced that Savoy Goodwyn from Sabine High School had signed on with the Jags.

 

