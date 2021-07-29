TSWA Class 4A All-State: Rusk's JD Thompson lands on first team

Rusk left hander and Vanderbilt University commit J.D. Thompson has been named to the Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Class 4A All-State baseball team. Thompson, who completed his junior season at Rusk earlier this year, was a first team selection, following a state-wide vote of sports writers who cover high school baseball.
Designated hitter Bryce Lenard, a junior, earned a spot of the second team.
Honorable mention choices from Rusk included pitcher Mason Cirkel, third baseman Wade William and outfield Will Dixon. The trio are all juniors.
Rawley Hector of Anna edged out Thompson for Player of the Year accolades while Riley Fincher was voted Coach of the Year after leading Texarkana Pleasant Grove to a state championship.
Smith heads up strong Bullard contingent on all-state team
Hagen Smith, a lefty starter, was named to the TSWA Class 4A all-state first team. Smith, who graduated in May, has signed with Arkansas.
Seniors Bryce Jewel (shortstop) and Connor Carson (shortstop) were included on the honorable mention squad.
Jewel and Carson will soon be starting their respective collegiate baseball careers at Abilene Christian University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.