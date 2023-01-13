TSWA recognizes 5 area volleyball standouts

Five area volleyball standouts have been honored by the Texas Sports Writers Association (TSWA) as members of the organization's all-state teams.
In Class 4A, Sarah Boudreaux, a senior outside hitter, and Jazzy Blankinship, a senior middle blocker, represented Rusk High School.
From Bullard, senior outside hitter Olivia Anderson and Campbell Clark, a junior middle blocker were elected to the elite team.
Troup had a pair of players included on the Class 3A squad.
Junior middle blockers Bailey Blanton and Chloie Haugeberg earned special recognition.
All of the aforementioned young ladies were honorable mention selections.
Nominations were made by high school coaches from throughout Texas and voting was done by members of the TSWA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.