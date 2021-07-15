TTA 6U T-Ball state tournament: Troup Goats club Cherokee Indians

BELTON — The Troup Goats notched a victory over the Cherokee Indians on Wednesday in the Texas Teenage Baseball Association 6U T-Ball State Tournament, which is taking place this week in Belton.
Troup advances to face the Riders from Rogers at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in a winner's bracket tilt.
If the Goats win, they will play at 7 p.m. this evening against an opponent to be determined.
10U Bad Boys lose to Buffalo
CHANDLER — Troup's Bad Boys suffered their first loss in post season play on Wednesday when they were tripped up by the Buffalo Bison in the 10U Tight Bases State Tournament in Chandler.
Troup has a 6 p.m. date tonight with the Troy Mayhem in an elimination bracket game.
The Troup-Troy winner will take on the winner of the Brownwood-Whitney game at 8 p.m. this evening.
