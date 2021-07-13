TTA 8U state tourney: Troup Hit Squad to face

AXTELL, Texas — The Troup Hit Squad, representing the Troup Youth Association, will get started in the Texas Teenage Baseball Association 8U Coach Pitch State Tournament Tue. night at 6 p.m. in Axtell. The Academy Bad News Bears will oppose Troup.
A win by the Hit Squad will advance the team to an 8 p.m. Wed. outing against either the Belton Longhorns or Clifton-Green.
If Troup loses on Tuesday, the Hit Squad would be back in action at 11 a.m. Wed. in an elimination game against an opponent to be determined.
Eighteen teams are in Axtell competing for the state championship.
