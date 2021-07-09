ATHENS — The Troup Shockwave clobbered the Athens Hornets, 12-2, on Thursday evening in the Texas Teenage Association 15U State Tournament, which is being played in Athens.
Troup will face the Reisel Warriors at 10 a.m. Friday. Troup and Reisel are the only undefeated teams that remain in the tourney.
A Troup victory Friday morning would send the Shockwave to potentially the championship game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday where Troup would play either Athens, Dawson, Cameron or Crockett, who all have one loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.