TTA State Softball: Troup Shockwave (15U) open up with 18-0 win over Chandler

The Troup Shockwave zapped the Chandler Xtreme, 18-0, on Monday in a first round game in the Texas Teenage Association U15 State Tournament, which is being played in Athens this week.
Troup is scheduled to face Edgewood's Adrenaline at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
With a win in that game, the Shockwave would play either Valley Mills and Rice in a winner's bracket affair that is slated for 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Included in a 19-team field in the 12U State Tournament in Clifton are the Rusk Lady Eagles.
At 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Rusk will take on the Corsicana Sassy Bats.
At 4 p.m this afternoon. Rusk's Aggies will play the Longhorns of Belton.
If the two Rusk teams both win their early game, they would face off at 8 p.m on Tuesday.
Alto, Rusk and Troup have teams playing tonight in the 10U State Tournament in Corsicana.
Alto's Lady Jackets will tangle with the Holland Hornets at 5 p.m., the Rusk Bearcats will meet Buffalo Stone at 6:30 p.m. and the Thunder from Troup will wrangle with the Corsicana Mustangs at 5 p.m.
Belton is hosting the 8U Coach Pitch tournament where the Rusk Sassy Sluggers are scheduled to battle the Lexington Eagles at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
A Sassy Slugger victory would have Rusk playing the Frost Polar Bears at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
A total of 22 teams are contesting things in Belton.
Also in the field are the Alto Stingers, who have an 5 p.m. date with the Belton Knockouts. The winner of that game advances to play the DeLeon Golden Gloves at 9:30 p.m. this evening.
In the 6U T-Ball State Tournament in China Spring, the Troup Patriots topped Valley Mills on Monday, with Alto's Tiny Tots falling to the Alba Lady Panthers.
Troup will play the China Spring Diamond Darlings at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
The Tiny Tots will look to regroup by facing Mart at 5:30 p.m. tonight in an elimination game.
