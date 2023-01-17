Turner scores 22, Troup bombs Arp, 70-39

TROUP _ Troup had no trouble in hammering rival Arp on Tuesday night in Troup.
Behind a 22-point performance by Colby Turner, Troup was able to cruise to a 70-39 victory.
Trae Davis added 13 points, followed by Jarett Castillo (10), Carson Davenport (8) and Grayson Hearon (7).
Rounding out the scoring for Troup was Casen Mills (5), Bryce Wallum (3) and Payton Elliott (2).
Davenport swished in a couple of treys, with Hearon and Mills each draining a shot from behind the arc.
The top point maker for Arp was Landon Smith with 11.
Troup (16-9, 4-1) will visit Jefferson on Friday at 7:45 p.m.
Arp slipped to 1-17, 0-5 with the defeat.
SUB-VARSITY: (JV) Troup 44, Arp 28; (9th) Troup 56, Grace Community 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.