Turner throws a 1-hitter, Troup blasts All Saints, 13-1

TROUP — Colby Turner pitched a 1-hitter in Troup's 13-1 win over Tyler-All Saints on Tuesday evening in Troup.
Turner went the distance (5 innings, run rule) and struck out 14 while not walking a batter.
All Saints' Kaisen Berry got the only hit, a single, that Turner allowed.
Ty Lovelady and Turner both went 3-4 at the dish to spur the Tigers (3-2) to victory.
Lovelady tripled and drove in two runs and Turner belted a pair of doubles and picked up two RBI.
Bradley Adams also went 3-4, which included a two-base knock and three RBI.
Meanwhile, Bracey Cover went 2-4, which included a triple and a double and an RBI.
The Tigers' Trevor Padia and Carson Davenport drove in a run apiece for the Maroon and White.
Tiger batters recorded 12 hits in the game.
