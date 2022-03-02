Turner throws a 1-hitter, Troup blasts All Saints, 13-1

TROUP — Colby Turner pitched a 1-hitter in Troup's 13-1 win over Tyler-All Saints on Tuesday evening in Troup.

Turner went the distance (5 innings, run rule) and struck out 14 while not walking a batter.

All Saints' Kaisen Berry got the only hit, a single, that Turner allowed.

Ty Lovelady and Turner both went 3-4 at the dish to spur the Tigers (3-2) to victory.

Lovelady tripled and drove in two runs and Turner belted a pair of doubles and picked up two RBI.

Bradley Adams also went 3-4, which included a two-base knock and three RBI.

Meanwhile, Bracey Cover went 2-4, which included a triple and a double and an RBI.

The Tigers' Trevor Padia and Carson Davenport drove in a run apiece for the Maroon and White.

Tiger batters recorded 12 hits in the game.

