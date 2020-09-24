TWICE AS NICE: Both JC XC teams nationally ranked

Jacksonville College's cross country teams will put their respective national rankings on the line on Friday when they run in a meet at Dallas Baptist University.
In the most recent United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association NJCAA Division I polls the Lady Jaguars are ranked No. 12 in the nation, while the men check in at No. 17.
Iowa Central, Colby (Kan.) College and Cloud County (Kan.) are the top three teams in the women's poll.
On the men's side, Iowa Central, Hutchinson (Kan.) and Iowa Western are the top ranked outfits.
The Lady Jags' roster is made up of seven freshmen.
That list includes Brooke Allison, Vanessa Fernandez, Veronica Gutierrez, Fabiola Hernandez, Jaiyah Hodge, Natalie Mason and Ana Quintana.
The Jags' roster features sophomores Randy Canady, Jose Garza, Isaih Garzon, Wesley Rogers and Trevor Turner.
Freshman members of the men's team include Eric Canada, Javorius Garrett, Brian Ramirez and Michael Torres.
Kirby Shepherd serves as head coach of the JC cross country teams. He is assisted by Jacob Rowland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.