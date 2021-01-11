Two upsets occur on NFL Wildcard Weekend

Two of the six NFL Wildcard Weekend games resulted in upsets over the weekend.
On Saturday the Los Angeles Rams surprised Seattle by defeating the Seahawks, 30-20.
And in a wild and wooly encounter, the Cleveland Browns handed Pittsburgh a 48-37 defeat on Sunday evening in Pittsburgh.
In other NFC Wildcard affairs, Tampa Bay outlasted Washington, 31-23 and New Orleans prevailed over Chicago, 21-9.
In the AFC Buffalo edged Indianapolis, 27-24, and Baltimore's Ravens soared past Tennessee, 20-13.
Jan . 16-17 NFL Divisional Round
NFC
(6) Los Angeles Rans at (1) Green Bay Packers, 2:25 p..m., Sat., FOX
(5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers at (2) New Orleans Saints, 5:40 p.m., Sun., FOX
AFC
(5) Baltimore Ravens at (2) Buffalo Bills, 7:15 p.m., Sat., NBC
(6) Cleveland Browns at (1) Kansas City Chiefs, 2:05 p.m., Sunday
