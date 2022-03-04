Tyler blasts a grand slam in Maidens' 9-7 loss to Athens

TYLER - Athens rallied in the final inning to squeeze past Jacksonville, 9-7, in the Rose City Classic on Friday afternoon at Tyler High School.
The Maidens led 7-5 going into the fourth, and final frame (tournament time limit), but the Lady Hornets (8-5-1) plated four runs in the top of the fourth to take the win.
Jacksonville's Toniyah Tyler jacked a grand slam to highlight the Maidens' offensive attack.
Claire Gill, Juliana Harwell, Jasmine Gallegos, and Lakyn Robinson had singles for the Maidens (0-8-1).
Jayden Smith drove in two of the Jacksonville runs.
Harwell pitched a complete game for Jacksonville. She gave up four earned runs on six hits, struck out six and walked two.
Jacksonville will wrap up tournament play at 8 a.m. Saturday by taking on Brook Hill at Tyler High School.
