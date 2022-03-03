Tyler High Tournament: Troup diamond boys clip Quinlan-Ford, 8-5

TYLER — Troup got its stay in the Tyler High Tournament off to a good start on Thursday by grinding out an 8-5 win over Quinlan-Ford at Mike Carter Field.
Troup (4-2) led 4-2 going to the third innings.
The Tiger batters didn't let up and went on to score a pair of runs in the third and two more in the fourth.
Ty Lovelady had a big day at the plate. He He went 2-3, which included a double and drove in a run.
Payton Elliott had a base hit and two RBI while Bracey Cover and Trevor Padia each singled and drove in a run.
Cover pitched a complete game and was the winning pitcher of record. He scattered seven hits and allowed four earned runs over five innings. Cover fanned seven and walked two.
Each team punched out seven hits in the contest.
The Maroon and White are scheduled to play Edgewood at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Mike Carter Field and Newton at 6 p.m. at Tyler High.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.