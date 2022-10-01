Tyler Legacy Invite: Maidens take 4th place while Indians run 5th

TYLER - The Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden cross country squad came in fourth place in the Class 4A-1A Girls division of the Tyler Legacy Invitational on Saturday morning, while the Tribe came in fifth place competing in the Class 6A-5A division, despite being a Class 4A school.
The Maidens had 141 points in the team standings, and trailed Quitman (49), Gilmer (107) and Eustace (114). Miller Grove (151) came in fifth place.
Jacksonville's Emily Martinez finished the course in a time of 12:59, which put her in fourth place in a field of 160.
Taking 14th place was Jewel McCullough of Jacksonville. She was clocked in 13:35.
Other Maidens that competed included Sophia Hernandez (27th), Diana Garcia (47th), Darianna Guerrero (49th), Mya Morales (51st) and Alivia Gary (103rd).
Bullard came in eighth place in the team standings and was led to the finish line by Erin Worden, who finished in 14:16.
Blair Brister ran 28th and stopped the clock on 14:13 to help send Brook Hill to 13th place in the team standings.
New Summerfield's girls came in 16th place. The fastest Lady Hornet was Leslie Deanda (15:20).
Quitman's Braleigh Wood crossed the finish line first and was timed in 12:35.
Boys Class 6A-5A
The Tribe finished in fifth place with 161 points, with Angel Luna propelling the Tribe with a 12th place effort. He ran a 16:37.
Rockwall Heath (35), Eustace (71), Tyler Legacy (105) and Pine Tree (121) were the only outfits to finish ahead of the Tribe.
Jacinto FLores came in 16th place for Jacksonville and was timed in 16:55.
Other Indians that contributed towards the team points were Cole Killinsworth (30th), Jared Cardenas (50th) and Chris Gallegos (53rd).
Meanwhile, John Lambert took the 54th spot and Nicholas Valdez came in at 81st.
New Summerfield took 11th place in the team standings. The quickest time for the Hornets was recorded by Ary Hernandez (18:02), who ran 35th.
The first man to cross the finisih line was Abel Solono (unattached), who stopped the timer on 15:40.
Bullard's Panthers came in 10th place in the Class 4A-1A Boys run. Team Bullard ended up with 260 points.
The top three schools were Tenaha (69), Kilgore (76) and Henderson (92).
The top finishers for Bullard included Brayden Vining (8th, 17:05), Colby Hanna (37th, 18:55) and Luke Alexander (41st, 19:09).
Abel Solano from Cumberland Academy posted a winning time of 15:40.
Coming in 14th place in the team standings was New Summerfield. Ary Hernandez was clocked in 18:02 and wound up in 35th place in the individual standings.
Aaron Smith (unattached) was the first to break the tape. He was clocked in 16:01.
