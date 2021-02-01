Tyler upsets Indians, despite 34 points from McCuin

TYLER — Devin McCuin scored a game-high 34 points, which included nine triples, on Friday evening, but it was Tyler High that was able to notch the win, pulling off a 76-73 upset over the Indians.
The sophomore dropped in 14 of his points in the fourth stanza alone.
Jacksonville (11-8, 3-3) will look to regroup when Nacogdoches comes to town for a Tuesday night game.
The victory was Tyler's first in conference play, as the Lions moved to 7-10, 1-5.
The Indians held a 52-51 advantage going into the fourth period, but the Lions manufactured a 7-0 run to take a 71-63 lead during the final frame.
Jacksonville continued to fight, and when McCuin sank a 3-pointer with 2:21 left to play, the Indians had pulled to with a basket, 75-73.
A timely defensive stop by Tyler nailed down the win for the Lions.
Leading 75-73 with less than 20 seconds to play, Ashad Walker and Malik Ray pressured the ball near mid-court, forcing an errant pass that was swiped by Ta'Corey Gilliam, who took up court before being fouled with 6.2 seconds showing.
Gilliam made 1 of 2 free throw attempts for a 76-73 lead. The Indians rushed the ball down court, but the Lions managed to keep the ball away from McCuin in the closing seconds.
Vito High finished with 18 points, with Taylor Wade chipping in eight.
Kameron Conwell led Jacksonville in rebounding by coming down with 11 caroms — he also scored four points.
Five Lions scored in double figures, with Walker's 18 leading the way.
