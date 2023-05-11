AUSTIN - Bullard's Garrett Nuckolls capped off his high school track and field endeavors by winning third place in high jump at the UIL, Class 4A, Track and Field Championships.
The state meet got under way Thursday morning at Mike Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas Austin.
Nuckolls, a senior, cleared 6'-6".
Van Alstyne's Cyrus Mahon won the gold medal by clearing 6'-10".
Nuckolls, has signed a national letter (basketball) with Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.