UIL Class 4A Track Championships: Bullard's Nuckolls finishes in third place in high jump

AUSTIN - Bullard's Garrett Nuckolls capped off his high school track and field endeavors by winning third place in high jump at the UIL, Class 4A, Track and Field Championships.

The state meet got under way Thursday morning at Mike Myers Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas Austin.

Nuckolls, a senior, cleared 6'-6".

Van Alstyne's Cyrus Mahon won the gold medal by clearing 6'-10".

Nuckolls, has signed a national letter (basketball) with Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls.

