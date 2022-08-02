UIL Executive Committee rules Alto football ineligible for district awards

The Alto High School football program will not be able to compete for district honors for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school terms following a unanimous vote by the University Interscholastic League Executive Committee on Tuesday afternoon.
The nearly one hour meeting was held via video conferencing due to COVID-19 protocols, with Alto Independent School District Superintendent Kelly West and Blair Craven, an attorney hired by the district to investigate the allegations, representing representing Alto ISD.
An allegation by two former Alto Independent School District employees, one of which resigned and the other terminated — was submitted to the UIL earlier this year stating that the district had undercounted it students on Snap Shot Day (Oct. 30, 2021).
The UIL investigation revealed that the district's 163 number did not include three students who began class in the district on Oct. 19-20, 2021. These students were officially reported as being enrolled in the district on Nov. 1, 2021.
Dr. Jamey Harrison of the UIL reminded everyone that schools were sent a Snap Shot Verification form on Nov. 16, 2021, so that corrections could be made to the number submitted if needed.
Alto officials signed off on the form, confirming that the original number sent in was correct.
West stated that the district didn't realize that there was a problem on the re-entry date and, therefore did nothing to correct the number.
She went on to say that the cause of the problem was greatly due to a “lack of working together” amongst key individuals in administration.
“I'm here to accept responsibility,” West said. “We had a toxic environment between our high school principal and our counselor ...they didn't communicate with one another.”
UIL Executive Committee member Mike Motheral told West that it was her responsibility to have fixed the problem between the high school principal and the counselor and that it was the kids that suffered (by the problem being overlooked).
Craven went on the record as saying that she found “very poor and loose processing” policies in place when it came to recording and reporting enrollment in a timely manner.
The district's investigation uncovered the fact that Alto's Public Information Management System Coordinator was entering data for a new student that had started class on Nov. 1 and didn't back date the documents for the three students in questions to Oct. 19-20, the actual first day that they attended class in the district.
For football only, Alto dropped from Class 2A, Division I to Class 2A, Division II during realignment in February. Alto's number of students was one below the dividing line for Division I and II. Had the three students that started classes a few days prior to the Snap Shot Day been counted, Alto would have remained in Division I.
Motheral stated that “we can't allow them (Alto) to compete for honors in that District (11-2A-II); it can't happen.”
In addition to not being eligible for district honors of any type (football only), the school will receive a public reprimand and be placed on probation for a period of three years.
The district also must turn in by Dec. 31, 2022 a report on the processes that have been changed and implemented to prevent the mistake from happening again.
West said that she hated to see the kids to be punished for the mistakes made by adults.
The committee thanked West for being forthcoming and professional in the way that she answered the committee's questions.
Harrison added that he didn't believe West did anything wrong, but that “(he) had a hard time believing someone at Alto didn't know (what was going on with the enrollment numbers).”
Should Alto get a release from the District 11-2A-II Executive Committee following the completion of the 2022 football season, and find a district in Class 2A, Division I, Region III, that will accept them, they could compete for a district championship in their new district in 2023. Both of the district-level committee votes must be unanimous for this to happen.
Editor's Note: The Progress has elected to follow the UIL's decision to not specify the names of some of the individuals that were referred to in this meeting. Only those that participated on the conference call were identified by name.
